A gun was fired at the Napier Health Centre on Sunday during what the Hawke's Bay District Health Board said appeared to be a gang-related incident.

Hawke's Bay DHB said no staff were harmed or injured in the shooting outside City Medical located at Napier Health centre about 7.30pm.

"The DHB is working closely with Police, who remained at the health centre overnight to provide reassurance," a spokeswoman said.

Police at City Medical on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Health Centre is open today. Police still had a cordon up and were photographing the scene at 9.30am.

Police said they received multiple unconfirmed reports of a gun being fired outside the Napier Health Centre on Sunday evening.

She said no one of interest to police was on scene when they arrived.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.

On Monday morning what appeared to be shotgun pellet marks could be seen by a Hawke's Bay Today photographer on an outside wall of the centre.

A spent cartridge was earlier visible on the ground, according to a Stuff reporter.

