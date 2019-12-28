They had to wear gumboots at the dinner table because when it rained the water would come in. That's because they lived in a tent. It was a nightmare a family of seven - including three young disabled and high needs children - endured for eight months. Where are they living now? Kelly Makiha reports.

A family of seven with three high needs children who lived in a tent for eight months can't believe the year they've had.

But despite the horrific conditions they endured battling no power or running water during rain, storms, freezing temperatures and winds, the Reddings still manage a smile.

The Rotorua Daily Post highlighted their incredible story of homelessness in May when it revealed that despite having incomes, they couldn't find a proper roof over their heads - forcing them to live in a tent in Edgecumbe.

The Reddings making the most of their tent. Pictured (from left) Shyanne, Margaret, Gail, Lettisha, and Dominic. Photo / Stephen Parker

Since the publicity, a Rotorua woman offered her Ōwhata home for the family, where they have been happily living since July.

The family - consisting of Gail 66, her daughters Margaret, 46, and Sharon, 45, and their children Lettisha, 15, Ricky, 23, Dominic, 13 and Shyanne, 7 - can't believe the year they've had but are grateful it turned out okay.

They juggle their jobs in the Eastern Bay area and commute each day while Gail and Margaret work part-time jobs while also being the primary caregivers for the three children, who all do Christian-based homeschooling.

Shyanne is severely disabled, suffering from a rare condition called Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome, meaning her physical and mental development is delayed. She is unable to talk.

Dominic has a long list of disorders including attention deficit disorder, autism, oppositional defiant disorder, Asperger's, auditory processing disorder and he suffers from phobias, manic depression and anxiety.

Lettisha has Long QT syndrome, a risky heart condition and has learning difficulties.

The Reddings living in their tent. Photo / Stephen Parker

The family had a long-term rental in Ōtakiri but had to move out last year when the landlord wanted to do it up. Since then they battled to find another home given the housing crisis, with the only option being to pitch a tent on family land in Edgecumbe.

They would use public reserves for toilets and would shower at Gail's mother's rest home unit in Edgecumbe.

They had a portable toilet inside the tent and would use gas cookers for meals but would buy food daily as they didn't have a fridge.

Given the high needs of the children, the family wanted to stay together and take their pets with them - making finding suitable homes difficult.

Their new home has land and they've been able to take two ponies, chickens, two dogs and three cats with them.

Gail Redding ponders her family's situation when they lived in a tent. Photo / Stephen Parker

Gail said for Shyanne, in particular, having the animals around her was a calming influence.

"She gets out there with the ponies and checks their hooves ... It's been really good for the kids and they are more settled not being in a tent and not having to worry about the thunder and lightning hitting the tent. We had some hairy nights but we just tried to make it fun."

Gail said the hardest part was not having power.

"They love having a toaster now, the gas cooker really wasn't good enough. At the time, we just thought we had to get there and have to do it. We aren't fussy people, we could rough it and we just had to."

Gail said looking back now, she wasn't sure how the family managed to get through it.

"It was really really hard ... Shyanne walks through the house all the time now and prays. It's a happy prayer and I see a smile on her face."

She said the home's owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, was helping to look after her adult son, who had a brain injury, and only usually returned to the six-bedroom home at the weekends.

Gail described her as "like a little angel".

When she came back, they enjoyed getting out in the garden together and working around the house, Gail said.

"If she hadn't come along, things would have been different. When they met us, they fell in love with Shyanne. They were a Godsend really. It just feels right."

The property's owner said she was happy to help the Reddings and it made sense since her home was empty most of the time.

"It's been good. They are lovely people. I wondered how they did it as a family and still stuck together.

"They are just a New Zealand family working hard but finding it too hard to get anywhere. It must take its toll. It's working out now though and they seem happy."