Thousands of people are getting their first glimpse inside Auckland's City Rail Link tunnels.
Only 10,000 people have tickets for today's highly anticipated Walk the Tunnels event, with many more missing out on tickets.
Most of the first people inside the tunnel are families. Many are taking large family photographs at the deepest accessible point.
Access is being staggered, with people being given times to view throughout the day.
Transport minister Phil Twyford was among the first inside the tunnel at 8am.
He said he liked what he saw, and it was good to see progress on a key part of the Government's transport plan.
City Rail Link Ltd Chief Executive Sean Sweeney said he had been positively surprised by the unprecedented interest in the event.
He said while there would not be another Open Day in the near future, he was hoping for further open days for other parts of the project before the City Rail Link is completed.