Thousands of people are getting their first glimpse inside Auckland's City Rail Link tunnels.

Only 10,000 people have tickets for today's highly anticipated Walk the Tunnels event, with many more missing out on tickets.

Most of the first people inside the tunnel are families. Many are taking large family photographs at the deepest accessible point.

I was excited to go inside the City Rail Link last night. With Leight and @pippacoom and many others.



The 3.45km link opens in 2024, it will more than double the people moving capacity of the rail network & finally remove the dead end at Britomart!



Includes 4 new stations too. pic.twitter.com/KdtPWzIHZn — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) November 16, 2019

Access is being staggered, with people being given times to view throughout the day.

Transport minister Phil Twyford was among the first inside the tunnel at 8am.

Sean Sweeney, CEO of the City Rail Link looks through the tunnels under Albert St ahead of the Open Day. Photo / Greg Bowker

He said he liked what he saw, and it was good to see progress on a key part of the Government's transport plan.

City Rail Link Ltd Chief Executive Sean Sweeney said he had been positively surprised by the unprecedented interest in the event.

#walkthetunnels

City rail link open day pic.twitter.com/SVBRnwinqq — Brad grey crone (@GreyCrone) November 16, 2019

He said while there would not be another Open Day in the near future, he was hoping for further open days for other parts of the project before the City Rail Link is completed.

Descending into the bowels of downtown this afternoon I got a sneak preview of the City Rail Link tunnels - from Britomart to Albert St.

If you are one of the lucky 10,000 that have a ticket for the #WalktheTunnels tomorrow I'm sure you will stand in awe as I did. pic.twitter.com/eCBemkOAsw — Chris Darby (@DarbyatCouncil) November 16, 2019