A fire that destroyed an Auckland vape shop last night is thought to have started when a car smashed into the building - and authorities are treating it as intentional.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 3.05am to a report of a structure fire in Epsom with people possibly still in the building, northern shift manager Daniel Reilly said.

When fire crews arrived the two-storey building at 471 Manukau Rd - the premises of VapeBox - was "well involved" in fire.

It appeared a car had been driven into the building, catching fire and setting the building alight, Reilly said.

A search of the building found everyone was accounted for and it appeared the building had been empty.

However, St John was called to the scene at 4.42am, with three ambulances attending. One patient was treated in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition; none were taken to hospital.

Thirteen crews were sent to fight the blaze. The fire is now out but standby crews are still there, Reilly said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious and specialist fire investigators would be at the scene this morning to determine the cause.

Reilly said he could not confirm the location of the driver.

Thirteen fire crews were sent to fight the blaze at VapeBox along with police and St John ambulance crews. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands VapeBox had also dealt with a rubbish fire the previous day, but Reilly could not confirm that incident.

Fire crews have also been busy fighting a large vegetation fire overnight in Okura Bush, near Albany in north Auckland.

Crews have been battling the blaze since 10.30am, and it measures 100m x 200m, Reilly said. Extra crews would be arriving at dawn.

The fire was not threatening any buildings, Reilly said.

Fire and Emergency had also been called shortly after midnight to a house fire that started in the ceiling void. A specialist fire investigator would be heading back this morning to determine the cause.