A mobster with a large tattoo sprawled over his face who was on the run from police was arrested overnight in the Waikato.

Cody Keenan, easily spotted with "Mighty Mongrel Mob" tattooed across his face, was taken into custody without issue in Cambridge.

Not just known for the recognisable tattoo, the 28-year-old is also a renowned escape artist and has evaded arrest in the past.

Notably, last year he initially skipped arrest after jumping into the Waihou River to flee pursuing officers but was later tracked down.

Police put the call out for public assistance to track down Keenan earlier this week after he was on the run again.

The public was told not to approach the mobster as he was regarded as dangerous, adding anyone with information should contact police.

He was wanted in relation to a number of matters.

After his arrest in Cambridge overnight, police slapped Keenan with a number of charges.

"He's been charged with driving while disqualified, failed to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights, operated a motor vehicle recklessly and unlawful carry/possess firearm," police said in a statement.

"He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday, 18 November."