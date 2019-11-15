Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins says he is "disappointed" and "ashamed" to hear about a mass brawl potentially involving students from his area.

As many as 100 students from several Auckland schools descended on Mission Bay yesterday for a massive brawl reportedly organised through Instagram.

Witnesses reported 40 police officers descending on the scene to break up the fight. Eight youths were arrested, one for assault.

READ MORE:

• Mission Bay school fight: Eight arrests after waterfront brawl organised on Instagram

• Mission Bay mayhem: School brawl on wealthy Auckland beachfront



Advertisement

They were all released without charge and would be dealt with by Police Youth Aid.

The exact schools the students were from have not been identified, but witnesses told the Herald there was one group representing south Auckland and another west Auckland.

As many as 40 police officers were called to the scene. Photo / Supplied

Collins, who has worked in the education sector, said he'd been phoning around teachers and social workers this morning and there was a deep sense of disappointment at what happened.

"I woke up this morning feeling deflated. It is coming to the end of the year, these students should be studying hard for their exams, and getting excited for the summer ahead.

"What they have done reflects poorly on their families, and on the community.

"It plays into that negative south Auckland narrative I've been fighting against for so long.

"It's not who we are. It's not the south Auckland I grew up in."

Friday's brawl was reportedly advertised through Instagram for the past two weeks, with messages such as: "Open Invite ... This Friday bring your boys to Missions bring a box (alcohol) ... May the toughest school win."

Advertisement

A witness said: "The whole of Mission Bay was full of youths drinking. It was inevitable they were going to brawl."

While there had been issues with youth gangs in parts of south Auckland recently, this was the first Collins had heard about students organising large fights.

Manukau councillor Efeso Collins said news of yesterday's youth brawl was "disappointing" for the community. Photo / File

He said it was important to reach out to those involved, to find out what was going on and find ways to support them.

"I wonder if they have become a little cynical of the world. Like with youth gangs, a lot turn to them when they feel rejected from society.

"School fights are also often exacerbated from the sense of identity school gives you, the same sense of identity as living in west, or central or south Auckland.

"Then when someone makes a comment about that, they want to defend that identity, and are not able to tame their impulses. But it has a big impact, not just on them but causes shame and disappointment in the whole community."

Police clear the public out of Mission Bay and Selwyn Reserve in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Collins said he would be contacting teachers, social workers, church leaders and sports clubs to identify and find ways to reach out to those involved in the fights.

"Our young people need have someone they can talk to if they need and to feel part of the community, so then they look after it.

"They should be able to go anywhere in Auckland and feel at home."