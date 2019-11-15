It's going to be a relatively fine warm weekend for most of the North Island, with Aucklanders granted a rain-free stretch to "enjoy the outdoors".

Most of the northern and eastern coast of the North Island will enjoy a sunny weekend, with most cities enjoying temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

READ MORE:

• Is this the end of the golden weather?

• Cold and rain breaks 'taste of summer' weather

• 3300 lightning strikes across NZ as cooler weather moves in

• Weather: Hot temperatures and a fine weekend ahead for many

"Auckland's actually getting off quite nicely this weekend," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Advertisement

'Saturday reads partly cloudy northwesterly breezes, nice warm day of 21 degrees, and then Sunday it's quite similar, cloudy periods and a chance of afternoon showers and northwesterlies and 22 degrees.

"People will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors."

However, a downpour is forecast to descend on Auckland on Monday that will likely clear by Tuesday and continue throughout next week.

Elsewhere, Tauranga will enjoy a fine cloudy weekend with a Saturday high of 23 degrees, and Sunday high of 21.

Whangarei will enjoy a warm weekend with the chance of afternoon showers on Saturday, and a high of 23 degrees, and 24 degrees on Sunday.

Hamilton will be cloudy with fine Saturday and Sunday highs of 22 degrees.

Gisborne will enjoy a picturesque sunny Saturday high of 24 degrees, and Sunday high of 25 degrees.

The west coast of the North Island will not be so fortunate with New Plymouth expecting rain throughout the weekend with a Saturday high of 19 degrees and Sunday 18.

Advertisement

Wellington will be its typical windy drizzly self with a high of 17 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The South Island will not enjoy the same largely fine conditions as the north, with intermittent rain across most cities.

Queenstown will have occasional rain with a high of 18 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.

Nelson will have a period of rain with cloud and a high of 19 degrees on Saturday.

Dunedin will endure possible heavy rain and thunder with hail on Saturday and a high of 17 degrees that will clear by Sunday for a high of 18 degrees.

Christchurch will buck the trend for the south with a fine weekend and highs of 25 degrees on Saturday and 22 on Sunday.