ANALYSIS

The Zero Carbon Act (ZCA) is over a week old, but it's still being heavily debated and analysed. After all, depending on who you listen to, it's the most significant new law of the year, of this Government, or even of some people's lifetime. And it deals with a giant issue — climate change. There are also some significantly different perspectives on the new legislation, how it came about, and what impact it's going to have on climate change and the political environment.

There's plenty of plaudits being handed out — not only from the politicians to themselves, but

