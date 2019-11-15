Around 40 police officers have evacuated a wealthy beachside reserve in east Auckland this afternoon following reports of brawling amongst large groups of people.

Mission Bay's Selwyn Reserve along Tamaki Dr has been cordoned off by dozens of police officers around 4.30pm today.

A witness at the scene said police were responding to groups of around 100 people who had been fighting since around 3.30pm today.

Mission Bay's Selwyn Reserve being evacuated by police.

"There was just this massive group of people and they were congregating just walking around but then you would see certain groups of people splitting off and start fighting each other.

Advertisement

"Then police start coming and all sorts of things happened.

"They just broke off into different groups and started throwing hands at each other. I'm not sure if they knew each other.

"I'd say maybe a hundred people were all grouped up on the reserve."

Another witness at the scene said they saw police arresting several people.

Police presence at Mission Bay.

Twenty-one police vehicles including three buses have arrived on the scene according to witnesses.