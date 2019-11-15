One person is in a critical condition and three others injured after a three-car crash in Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Rd, Mangatawhiri, at 3.15pm today.

St John reported one patient was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and two others had moderate injuries.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Mangatawhiri at 3.47pm.

Advertisement

Rescue helicopter paramedics assisted a boy who was in a serious condition who was flown to Starship Hospital.

Another patient, also believed to be in a serious condition, was transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

A third patient was in a minor condition and transportation to hospital wasn't required.

A boy who was in a serious condition was flown to Starship Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Helicopter pilot James Tayler said "the landing was very challenging between powerlines and lamp posts".

Police confirmed the road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and warned to expect delays.