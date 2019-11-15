COMMENT:

Education Minister Chris Hipkins received an unusual request last week.

It was from National's education spokeswoman, Nikki Kaye, asking a favour.

Kaye had booked the rose garden café in Wellington's botanical gardens for the launch of her important education policy document this week and got word that it was on the same day that Hipkins was planning his own big press conference on Tomorrow's Schools.

She asked if he could change days to avoid a clash - and he obliged.

He did his on Tuesday and she did hers on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Schools: Govt takes over school

