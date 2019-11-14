Paul Dally - the man who killed Karla Cardno in 1989 - has again been refused parole.

Dally snatched Karla as she was cycling home in Lower Hutt in May 1989.

Dally, now 58, will have to spend at least another 18 months in prison before he can be re-assessed, a Parole Board decision released today says.

That decision reveals he did not seek parole at his early November hearing.

"He accepts that there is significant reintegration work required," the decision says.

The board agreed he "remains an undue risk and cannot be released".

Dally has been in prison for 29 years.

The Parole Board said before Dally next appears further risk assessment would be appropriate "given the last risk assessments appear to have been some five years ago".

In 1989, Dally kidnapped Karla from her bike as she rode home from the local shops, dragging her to his house and repeatedly raping and torturing her for 22 hours.

Karla Cardno was murdered in 1989.

He later put her naked, bound and gagged in the boot of his car and buried her alive in a shallow grave at Pencarrow Head.

Dally confessed to police almost six weeks after the killing and led them to the desolate beach.

In 2001, the slain teenager's stepfather, Mark Middleton, was sentenced to nine months in prison over threats he made against Dally.

However, Middleton never served time after the judge suspended the sentence.

His lawyer argued he was suffering from a condition known as chronic hypertrophic grief.