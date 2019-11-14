Two children will never see their father again, after he disappeared down a gorge in a fatal car accident near the Konya Dam in southwestern India.

According to local news [Kaumudi Online] Vaishakh Nambiar, 40, was visiting India when the car he was riding in flipped off the road and fell 60m down a gorge on the morning of August 4.

The body of the driver, Nitheesh Shelar, was recovered from the vehicle.

Nambiar's body was reportedly found three days after the accident, the search by the police and local residents was delayed by heavy rain.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, living in Auckland's New Lynn.

His wife, Komal Surendran, was planning to join him later for holidays in India.

Family friend Amnah Sahi, met the couple at work, and said the loss was devastating for the family.

"I get emotional just thinking about it. You can never replace a father."

Sahi works for telecommunications company Spark as an engineer, and Surendran was employed in an administrative role for the same company.

Throughout the three years they spent working together, Sahi said they took their breaks together and the three of them formed a strong friendship.

She remembers the couple as being very close, and said Surendran was devoted to her husband.

The family celebrates a rice ceremony for Annika (far right), a traditional event before babies can start eating rice and other food. Photo/Supplied

"When we were all working in the same building, sometimes I'd see her waiting for her husband to finish in two hours. I would offer to drop her home, and she'd decline, saying 'No, I'll just wait'.

"She's not the kind of person to bother anyone, she was always there to help others - so I wanted to do something to help her."

Sahi has set up a Givealittle page to support her friend, who has decided to stay in Auckland where she has support from nearby family and can continue to keep things at home as normal as possible for their two daughters, aged 6 and 1.

She said she admires Surendran's strength and said it tore her heart to hear of Nambiar's death.

"Losing a father would be terrible. He was a really good dad, and a loving companion to his wife."