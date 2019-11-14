The family of Grace Millane are collecting handbags to donate to domestic abuse victims in a bid to "continue the legacy" of their lost loved one.

Hundreds of women in need have already received a handbag filled with toiletries and a special note signed "Love Grace x".

Tied to each bag with a white ribbon, the note details that Millane was taken from them on the eve of her 22nd birthday whilst travelling in New Zealand.

"[Grace] was a loving, family orientated free spirit with a beautiful caring nature, who was a loyal friend and enhanced the lives of all who lucky enough to meet her.

"Grace's family have created the legacy in her name by fundraising for the White Ribbon charity, promoting awareness to end male violence towards women.

"To continue this legacy, we have created 'Love Grace' bags. Donated in memory of our amazing Grace, which contain everyday essentials that we hope will be of benefit to you and help you on your road to a safe future.

"Believe in yourself no matter what."

An Instagram page for "Love Grace" bags has gathered nearly 2000 followers after it was launched on August 29.

The most recent post is a video of Grace at her graduation ceremony walking on stage to collect her certificate.

Other posts show the hundreds of bags being collected and distributed, as well as photos of the Millane family.

Meanwhile, the trial into Grace's alleged murder continues with the Crown yesterday closing its case against the 27-year-old man accused of killing the British backpacker on the night of December 1 last year.

The defence, led by lawyer Ian Brookie, will now spend today and the weekend preparing its response before the trial recommences on Monday.