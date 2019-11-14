A young child was found wandering alone on a West Auckland street.

A Massey resident took the child in after he was found on the nearby Rehia Rd. She changed his nappy and bathed him.

It is understood a parent came to collect him about 9.40pm, but not before worrried residents knocked on doors in the area in an attempt to to find them.

A resident posted to a local Facebook community page: "My neighbours have found a baba walking the street.

"No mama or dad, he looks about 2 years old."

She added that neighbours had been door knocking on doors for over an hour and "no one seems to know where he's come from".

She added: "It is dark now so he is at home with me. He had a full nappy and I've had to give him a bath.

"But weary about feeding him incase of allergies but he has a little water and the police still aren't here!!!!!"

She said the child kept "asking for Dada".

Earlier, a police spokeswoman confirmed they were responding to reports of a lost child, which had been called in at 8.30pm.