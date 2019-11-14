A whopping 133 staff have left the Health and Disability Commissioner's office since 2012, an average of 19 per year.

But the HDC says there have been no personal grievances lodged in that time and the figures reflect a soughtafter work force.

The highest number of staff leaving the HDC in one year was 29 and happened in the 2016/17 financial year, according to figures released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

At present the HDC employs 88 permanent staff, 31 per cent of whom are part-time.

HDC senior legal advisor Renay Duncalfe said the figures in the

