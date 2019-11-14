The Zero Carbon Bill is now the Zero Carbon Act. Green Party co-leader James Shaw spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the Act and how it is a shining example of bipartisan politics.

Mackay: Your Zero Carbon Bill is now, as of yesterday, the Zero Carbon Act. The Governor General has signed off on it. Now did the Nats basically swallow a dead rat in supporting you on this legislation, just to sort of cut Winston's lunch?

READ MORE
Zero Carbon Bill passes with almost unanimous support in Parliament
Controversial biological methane target in Zero Carbon Bill unchanged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.