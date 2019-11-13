Hebie Capill opens a Bryce Courtenay novel and starts to read.

It's been years since she's been able to turn the pages of her favourite author, or any other for that matter.

But this week, this moment, is a special one for the Hastings woman, whose life has been turned upside down by the aggressiveness of multiple sclerosis.

MS is a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord.

"You would think 'it's Mexico, it might be dodgy' but it isn't" says Hebie Capill, of her controversial MS treatment. Photo / Paul Taylor

The coating that protects nerves is damaged, which means vision can become blurred and it affects how you move, think and feel.

Capill, 50, was effectively blinded by the disease.

But now

