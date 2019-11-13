COMMENT:

If there is one truth in politics, it is that the letter of the law is not always a defence.

That truth has arisen time and time again over donations to politicians and political parties.

Most donations scandals in New Zealand's history have been perfectly legal under the law that existed at the time.

Examples include the Exclusive Brethren funding a campaign against the Labour Government in 2005, and National's use of the Waitemata Trust to filter anonymous donations to avoid disclosure.

Both of those activities are now illegal – or at least greatly restricted - courtesy of changes

