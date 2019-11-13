The candle digits read 107 on Bob Moorfield's birthday cake this week - but he insists it was really nothing special.

The Te Kauwhata man, who has lived on the same family land for more than 100 years, celebrated his 107th birthday on Monday.

Decked out in a light grey suit and jacket and wearing a sky-blue polka dot tie, he was pictured cutting into his birthday cake surrounded by a few of his close family members.

He also got a special award from Waikato Mayor Allan Sanson in recognition of yet another milestone birthday.

Advertisement

"Yes, there was a bit of a party for me," the centenarian told the Herald.

"There were plenty of people but I don't think it was a special cake."

Asked how he felt his life has been, he pauses before saying: "It's going alright. I live by myself, I still drive - I was in Tūrangi last week.

"There's no secret to long life - it's just plain living," he says matter of factly.

Centenarian Bob Moorfield cuts into his birthday day on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Moorfield is the only child to Cornelius and Edith Moorfield, who moved to the area when their son was still very young in the early 20th century.

The road he lives on - Moorfield Rd - was named in honour of his father.

Bob Moorfield is the oldest living person in the Waikato district and is thought to be the second oldest living man in New Zealand.

He holds the title of oldest driver in New Zealand and is still regularly seen getting around in his car.

Advertisement

"I do my own housework and my own cooking. I'm up at 6 o'clock every day and in bed by about 9."

He said his health was reasonably well, but he was "a bit slow" these days.

"Driving's no problem. And my eyesight is good. I get around a bit to see the family. I have been overseas, but not recently."

Son Warren Moorfield, who lives next door, says apart from some hearing loss, their father was doing well and enjoyed living independently on the land he has lived on for about 100 years.

READ MORE:

• Madeline Anderson, believed to be New Zealand's oldest person, has died aged 111

• NZ's oldest woman Martha Timoko, 'nan' to 7 generations, dies aged 107

• Oldest living New Zealander celebrates her 110th birthday

• Beryl Baguley, the remaining oldest living NZ twin dies age 109

"He doesn't like attention," Warren laughed.

"He still enjoys driving everywhere."

He acknowledged it was sometimes mind-boggling to know that he had been born just a few months after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic in April 1912.

"He can remember when State Highway 1 was only a muddy track.

"When he went to school down here, they had a marquee [for a classroom] and a sawdust floor."

Asked what he thought was the secret to his father's longevity, he said it was possibly the hot meals he was so strict about having every day at lunchtime.

"He has his meals at 12 o'clock and gets them ready about [11.15] to make sure it's ready by then.

"He still has potato and kumara and hot meat - and a glass of wine too, every day."

Warren Moorfield is the youngest of their parents' three children.

He has a sister, Dianne, and their older brother is renowned academic Professor John Moorfield, who was known for his expertise and passion for teaching te reo Māori. He died last year, aged 74.

Their mother, Moya Ella Moorfield, was 91 years old when she died in 1991.

Warren Moorfield said their father took great care of her in the last few years before she died.