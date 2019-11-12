A convoy of neighbours were involved in a dramatic chase to find dogs that killed sheep grazing in a paddock near Havelock North.

The attack on Rose Harding's 10 sheep on an Endsleigh Rd property on Monday night, which killed three and badly injured another two, has devastated her.

"The cost isn't just the sheep or the antibiotic," she said. "It's me spending the day in tears."

Harding said the dogs were a big black/brown rottweiler, a black male labrador and a smaller female staffordshire terrier cross. The staffie cross was still at large on Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.