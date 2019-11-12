A convoy of neighbours were involved in a dramatic chase to find dogs that killed sheep grazing in a paddock near Havelock North.

The attack on Rose Harding's 10 sheep on an Endsleigh Rd property on Monday night, which killed three and badly injured another two, has devastated her.

"The cost isn't just the sheep or the antibiotic," she said. "It's me spending the day in tears."

Harding said the dogs were a big black/brown rottweiler, a black male labrador and a smaller female staffordshire terrier cross. The staffie cross was still at large on Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Harding said a convoy of neighbours followed the three dogs after the attack down Endsleigh Rd, Middle Rd, Gilpin Rd, Te Aute Rd, Lipscombe Terrace, Sefton St and into Tasman St.

It was there that a man that was part of the convoy got out of his car and chased the dogs into a house.

"You can see how much effort the amazing neighbours put into catching them and I can never thank them enough."

Harding said her sheep were traumatised. Her remaining sheep have been moved from Endsleigh Rd to a Napier Rd property.

"The youngest were four-tooths or almost 3-year old in the prime of their lives. I only lost one last time, and her mother was killed yesterday."

Harding said she wanted the dogs destroyed.

"I don't hate dogs, I grew up on a farm with dozens of dogs and our family dogs were labradors, but they never worried sheep and any that showed any signs were dealt with.

"We have two dogs of our own but they never touch stock. Once a dog does it they will keep doing it and a bullet is the only solution."

Lambs owned by farmers Denise and Colin Davis were mauled and killed by two dogs at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park, Hastings on June 18. Photo / Warren Buckland

Harding said cost of the sheep killed wasn't just financial, it was emotional as well.

"It's Bob [Harding's husband] and our neighbour Richard spending most of the day burying sheep, treating the injured and moving the survivors.

"It's Richard's wife telling me that despite a lifetime in farming Richard came home traumatised because he had never seen mauled sheep before.

"It's all those wonderful neighbours who drove around Havelock all morning to keep the dogs tracked.

"And the thought of my lovely tame trusting sheep being terrified and in pain and probably wondering where the humans were to save them."

Harding said police were notified.

The two dogs already uplifted will be held in "custody" until there is a court case.

A police spokeswoman said any prosecution will be handled by animal control or SPCA."

The sheep attack is far from the first of its kind in Hawke's Bay.

This year alone to September, excluding this most recent dog attack, more than 143 sheep were killed by roaming dogs.

Stock owners Denise and Colin Davis lost about 125 lambs over June and July. Some of the sheep were found dead, others so badly injured they had to be put down.