A deluge of rain and a "handful" of lightning strikes were recorded overnight in Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said an area of low pressure moved over the North Island, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms, with cold air at the upper levels.

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne saw about a 100 lightning strikes from 7pm last night through to the early hours of this morning.

"Most of them were around Mahia Peninsula and around coastal Gisborne but there were a handful of lightning strikes just west of Hastings, in inland Hawke's Bay," Glassey said.

While the amount was "decent", over the weekend, in just 24 hours to 9am Monday morning 28,991 lightning strikes hit the country.

Glassey said a low risk of thunderstorms remains in place for Hawke's Bay, and a moderate risk around the ranges.

An "intense" period of rain was also felt, with Wairoa recording 30mm overnight - the most in the region. Napier and Hastings "didn't really" measure in the rain gauges.

However, Gisborne and Tolaga Bay recorded 65mm, including 33mm in one hour.

Looking ahead to today, Glassey said the region can expect showers.

There is a risk of hail. In the afternoon, especially in northern Hawke's Bay showers could be heavy, with hail, he said.

"We've got this pool of cold air aloft that is still over the North Island today which is making good conditions for showers.

"But that is moving away from the country tonight and we are forecasting a fine day tomorrow for Hawke's Bay," Glassey said.