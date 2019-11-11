Police and family members of a missing Hillcrest woman say they have "significant concerns" for her welfare and are appealing for any sightings of her.

Kate Bush was last seen wearing a black "Mickey Mouse" hoodie and black trousers.

The 25-year-old drove a 2011 red Toyota Yaris, which was found this morning in a Lake Pupuke carpark.

"We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her car - registration number GER875 - in the last few days," a police spokesperson said.

"Please call police immediately if you can help."

Police have been searching in the Lake Pupuke area today and will continue their search tomorrow.