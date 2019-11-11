The Government has been forced to pour extra emergency money into New Zealand's financially embattled District Health Boards after being warned hospital workers' pay could be affected without a bailout.

The Treasury is also sounding the alarm, admitting the financial situation of the country's District Health Boards (DHBs) has the potential to shift the focus from health outcomes to financial management.

But Health Minister David Clark said the Government doesn't accept those deficits are inevitable; "nor do we accept DHBs cutting services to manage their financial position".

