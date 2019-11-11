The current generational "war" is between the Baby Boomers and Millennials, but it is Generation X which rules the roost in Parliament.

The Herald broke down Parliament into generations*, and found 66 of the 120 MPs were Gen X (55 per cent), while a mere 31 per cent were Boomers and 13 per cent Millennials.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick dropped a casual "OK boomer" in response to being interrupted during her speech in Parliament. Video / New Zealand Parliament

There is only one MP in the generation above the Boomers – the so-called Silent Generation. That is NZ First leader Winston Peters, who at 74 years old, is in the youngest year group of the Silent Generation, and does not exactly live up to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Average age of political parties: