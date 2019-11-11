On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The current generational "war" is between the Baby Boomers and Millennials, but it is Generation X which rules the roost in Parliament.
The Herald broke down Parliament into generations*, and found 66 of the 120 MPs were Gen X (55 per cent), while a mere 31 per cent were Boomers and 13 per cent Millennials.
There is only one MP in the generation above the Boomers – the so-called Silent Generation. That is NZ First leader Winston Peters, who at 74 years old, is in the youngest year group of the Silent Generation, and does not exactly live up tohis generation's nickname.
The look at the generations was prompted by the "OK Boomer" retort by Parliament's youngest MP, Chloe Swarbrick, to an interjection by National MP Todd Muller – a 50-year-old Generation Xer.