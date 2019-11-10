An Auckland father is outraged after unannounced bus strikes hit school students sitting exams.

During the examination period, high school NCEA exams start at 9.30am but if a student is 30-minutes late they would not be permitted entry.

The strike took place at a bus depot in Mangere with disruptions taking place on some South Auckland and school bus services.

The father, who asked not to be named, feared students across the city had missed their exams.

Luckily, his son, an Edgewater College student, was not required to sit an exam today but it was a completely inappropriate time to strike.

"It is not bloody good enough," he said. "They could have at least let the parents know to let them get their kids to school for exams this morning."

He had been a bus driver before retiring due to a medical condition, however, in all his time behind the wheel they wouldn't dream to strike among exams, he said.

"I just pulled into the driveway around five past nine after dropping him off and it came on the radio that there was an emergency strike or something.

"I am spitting tacks over this!"

Bus services were disrupted after the road was blocked by people taking part in the strike action, Auckland Transport said.

Buses are now beginning to operate from this depot. School buses have been our first priority. This does mean that some scheduled services will either be delayed or cancelled in the meantime. We thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/i2vzqGVLTb — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 10, 2019



In a statement to the Herald, AT said it was "disappointing" because the strike was timed to disrupt school bus routes.

The council-ran organisation was alerted to the depot blockades at 7am, updating communication channels on radio and social media by 7.30am.

By 9am, school bus routes and other services had started to run again.

"AT and Go Bus' priority was the school bus routes, making sure that any student that was able to catch the service to school," AT said.

"As a result, some normal trips will be delayed as part of the flow-on effect. It's expected all services will be back to normal before midday."

Meanwhile, New Zealand Qualifications Agency (NZQA) guidelines and exam rules meant students 30-minutes late to exams could sit them.

Students who missed exams would be given an "unexpected event grade", NZQA deputy chief executive assessment Kristine Kilkelly said.

"This well-established process is designed to ensure students are not disadvantaged as a result of not being able to sit an NCEA exam."

The authority had already been in touch with Auckland schools this morning, reminding them of the 10am deadline, Kilkelly said.