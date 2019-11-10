Up to 3300 lightning strikes have been detected across New Zealand today as a stormy cold front passed over the country.

The thunderstorms are heralding a colder week across the Upper North Island.

Strong winds have lifted the roof off a Waiuku garage and smashed all the windows in the house, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Delly said.

Firefighters have had about five or six calls reporting trees crashing down on powerlines, but no reports of injuries, he said.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said overnight temperatures in Auckland will drop back to 11C-14C all week, in line with the November average, after an unseasonably hot 18C on Saturday night.

Massive storm clouds make their way across Auckland from the West. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lightning hits out in West Auckland. Photo / Graeme Moscrip

A pedestrian made her way through Victoria Park as rain cloud blanketed the Auckland CBD on Sunday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"We have an unsettled week coming up," Bellam said.

"We are into a southwesterly flow on Tuesday. That means one or two showers - common or garden weather for Auckland really - and a dry day on Wednesday with temperatures up to 19C. Then another front travels in from Thursday so we are back to showers."

However fine weather is expected for next weekend with temperatures up to 22C in Auckland and 26C in Hastings on Sunday.

"It's back to normal, really," a forecaster said as a cyclist battled the spring elements on Tāmaki Drive on Sunday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"Mean daily temperatures in Auckland in November are around 19C-20C, so I would say it's back to normal really," Bellam said.

The forecast for the whole North Island on Monday is periods of rain, heavy at times, and possible thunderstorms, easing to isolated showers and increasing fine periods from Waikato to Kapiti.

The South Island can also expect rain turning to showers in eastern areas, and showers clearing in Nelson, the West Coast and Otago-Southland.