A serious crash involving a truck and several other vehicles has closed State Highway 1 near Rakaia, south of Christchurch.

Police were called to reports of a truck rolling about 8.50am and arrived at the scene soon after.

A number of people have recieved a range of injuries, police said.

St John was called at 8.45am, and five ambulances and a helicopter were sent to crash, a spokeswoman said.

The crash involved a truck and a car, Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manage Andrew Norris said.

Three fire appliances from Rakaia and Dunsandel were in attendance. Police were putting cordons in place, he said.

FENZ was called at 8.46am, Norris said. Police and ambulance are also at the scene.

