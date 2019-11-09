A fleeing driver travelled 15km across Auckland, including crossing the Harbour Bridge, before crashing in downtown Auckland tonight.

The pursuit began soon after police received a report of traffic offending on State Highway 1 near Greville Rd about 5.50pm.

"Police attempted to stop the vehicle at 5.58pm near the Tristram Ave on-ramp and the driver fled from police," a police spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle continued on into Auckland CBD. Several minutes later the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Hobson St and Victoria St at low speed."

No one was hurt, she said.

The driver was now in police custody. It is not yet known if the driver will face charges.