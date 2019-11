A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a hit and run in Whanganui.

Police were called to Anzac Parade, near Georgetti Rd, in Whanagnui just after 6pm.

A police spokesman said on arrival the car and any occupants had fled the scene.

"Initial indications are the rider of the motorcycle has sustained serious injuries."

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.