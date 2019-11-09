National MP Denise Lee has taken the mickey out of herself for getting her car towed at Auckland's U2 concert.

"I thought it was a Street with No Name but it seems the parking warden Found What He was Looking For," Lee wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of fans walking to the event at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in Penrose last night would have witnessed Lee's car - signposted with her face and the National Party branding - getting towed from a no-parking area.

A bit keen to get close to U2 tonight, parked too early before the signs came out pic.twitter.com/j6lAClV36C — Denise Lee (@DeniseLeeMP) November 8, 2019

In Lee's defence, she said she'd been "a bit keen to get close to U2" and parked too early before the no-parking signs came out.

One person responded to Lee's tweet with more U2 lyrics: "If you walk away, walk way. I walk away, walk away ..."

Another said it was great advertising.

Lee is the MP for the Maungakiekie electorate and entered Parliament following the 2017 election

She is a former Auckland City councillor and was a former deputy leader of United Future before standing for National in 2014.