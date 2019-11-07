Former Wellinton mayoral candidate Justin Lester's application for a vote recount has been declined.

Final election results put Mayor Andy Foster just 62 votes ahead of Lester to claim Wellington's mayoralty.

Lester filed a formal application in Wellington District Court for a recount and pointed to 302 partially informal votes which were excluded because voters filled out the form incorrectly.

READ MORE:

• Andy Foster and Justin Lester share awkward hug

• Wellington's new mayor steps up, Justin Lester bows out

• Justin Lester doesn't have the numbers he was counting on

Advertisement

The application said 193 of them would have swung in Lester's favour and just 109 in Foster's, changing the outcome of the mayoralty.

According to information released to the Herald yesterday, 145 of those 193 votes would actually have already gone to Foster because he had a valid preference before the sequence break.

A District Court judge said in the decision on the application: "I am satisfied from the report provided by the Electoral Officer that the process was carried out in accordance with the Regulations and there are sufficient quality assurance and other checks in place to provide confidence in the results."

- More to come