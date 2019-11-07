Christchurch City Council has dropped an investigation into allegations of misconduct by a former councillor.

Deon Swiggs was investigated after five youths complained of inappropriate messages and being made to feel uncomfortable - with two found worthy of further investigation.

But chief executive Dawn Baxendale has confirmed in a letter to Swiggs' lawyer that no further investigation will proceed.

In the letter, she said now Swiggs is no longer a councillor, there is no meaningful provision in the Code of Conduct for the Council to take action against him.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a formal complaint was filed over mayor Lianne Dalziel's handling of the situation - having told complainants in June the process to resolve such complaints was "extremely poor".

More to come.