Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire on Te Mata Peak in the Hawkes Bay.

A blaze measuring 200m by 100m is stretching across the western side of the peak, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Hawkes Bay area commander Ken Cooper said.

A large fire has broken out on Te Mata peak in Hawkes Bay. Photo / Elizabeth-Marie Nes

"The fire is controlled at this stage but the crews are still on scene."

"We've contained it until the morning till we can get a better look. It is quite difficult terrain."

Advertisement

Two helicopters are on standby for the morning, should they be needed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Cooper said.

"We haven't established what the causes are of these incidents but it is a clear sign that the conditions are such that any ignition source amongst vegetation is going to start a fire that will spread quickly.

"We need the public to be vigilant in helping us prevent these fires from happening."

Photo / Bevan Potter

Ten appliances in total have attended in fire, which was reported just before 8.15pm this evening

Eight are currently at the scene, after two were released to attend another vegetation fire on Kereru Rd Maraekakaho.

There are no plans to evacuate the area at this time.