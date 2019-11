Rush-hour Auckland motorists are in for a slow journey home after a crash and bus breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

A bus has broken down and is blocking lane one for northbound traffic on the Harbour Bridge. Motorists are asked to pass with extra care and expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 6:40PM

A breakdown is blocking lane 1, of 5, northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/gbtk96CqMr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 7, 2019

And a crash is blocking lane three of northbound traffic. Motorists are asked to pass with extra care and expect delays.