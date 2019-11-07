Three-time Olympian Ben Sandford has won the election to replace Beckie Scott as chairman of the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete committee.

The 40-year-old former skeleton racer from Rotorua defeated Belgium's Yuhan Tan in the committee's vote on Wednesday and will officially get the job at WADA's executive committee meeting in January.

Congrats to @Bensandford who'll be the next chair of the WADA Athlete Committee, replacing the awesome @BeckieScott4. Thanks Beckie! Delighted a Kiwi is filling the role, & look forward to supporting Ben & the charter of athlete rights + responsibilities #cleansport,#wadaconf2019 pic.twitter.com/KNYyjThSym — Drug Free Sport NZ (@drugfreesportnz) November 6, 2019

It's an important role and Sandford has big shoes to fill.

Scott fought for more athlete representation within WADA and criticized the agency for its handling of the Russian doping scandal.

She resigned her seat on WADA's compliance review committee after it recommended Russia's anti-doping agency be reinstated, but she stayed on as chairwoman of the athlete committee.

Her last official presentation is scheduled for Thursday, when the WADA foundation board meets in Poland.

Sandford represented New Zealand at three Winter Olympics finishing tenth at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and 11th at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada.

