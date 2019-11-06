Hastings will have to wait almost two weeks for the district's deputy mayor to be announced.

In front of a packed council chamber, newly sworn-in mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she would like to have the full council available when she announces the appointment.



Councillors Wendy Schollum and Eileen Lawson asked to be excused from the inaugural meeting of the new triennium on Thursday because of pre-planned overseas holidays.

The decision will now be announced on November 19.

For nine re-elected councillors, and three newly-elected - Sophie Siers, Alwyn Corban and Peleti Oli - Thursday was not only a day of formality but a day of celebration and reflection ahead of the next three years.

Councillors were welcomed on to Waipatu Marae for a pōwhiri before being officially sworn-in in the council chambers later on in the day.

Hazlehurst said councillors will put the community at the "forefront" of everything they do.

"Our newly formed team will recognise our differences, listen to each other's points of view, strive to understand the issues we face, learn to respect and trust each other and commit to working hard for our community which has placed us in this privileged place to represent them," Hazlehurst said.

"Over the next 12 months, we will build our 30-year plan, which puts 'Our People' at the heart and the front of everything we do! Our new Big Picture Vision for the Hastings District will start in the new year with us getting out and asking our community what is important to them, so we understand their vision and their aspirations."

Chief executive To'o Savili Nigel Bickle opened the meeting, thanking those in attendance, including the pacific community, and school children.

Bickle, who came into the role in February said he is "really proud to lead a hard-working team who are Hastings proud and passionate about serving our community".

"We are excited about the next three years and the opportunities to make a positive difference for Hastings and her 80,000 residents."

He noted that it marked the first time a Pacific Islander had been elected to the Hastings District Council - Peleti Oli, who replaces former councillor, Jacoby Poulain in the Flaxmere ward.

New councillor Peleti Oli (centre) with mum Ema Oli (left) and dad Afaali'i Agafili Malaetia Oli. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kevin Watkins, who has been a Hastings-Havelock North Ward councillor since 2001, announced this term will be his last.

"This term for me probably sees the end of my walk but I am going to do everything in this three years to contribute to making sure this is a vintage term in the history of the Hastings District Council."