Hastings will have to wait almost two weeks for the district's deputy mayor to be announced.

In front of a packed council chamber, newly sworn-in mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she would like to have the full council available when she announces the appointment.

Councillors Wendy Schollum and Eileen Lawson asked to be excused from the inaugural meeting of the new triennium on Thursday because of pre-planned overseas holidays.

The decision will now be announced on November 19.

For nine re-elected councillors, and three newly-elected - Sophie Siers, Alwyn Corban and Peleti Oli - Thursday was not only a day

