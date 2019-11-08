COMMENT:

Guy Fawkes night has passed its use-by date. It is ridiculous in a New Zealand context, rides roughshod over New Zealand history, causes distress to animals, disruption to anyone living close to the morons who decide it's a great idea to let off fireworks at all hours of the night for weeks on end, and causes all kind of headaches for Emergency Services. It's time for it to go.

I know this will be controversial. And unpopular in some quarters. There will be those who wish to cling to any and all traditions regardless of their relevance, and those

