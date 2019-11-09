COMMENT:

Competition for the worst idea of 2019 has been pretty lacklustre until now, but there is a strong late contender with the announcement that Armed Response Teams – cops with guns – will be patrolling parts of Counties Manukau, Waikato and Canterbury. The residents of Counties Manukau (i.e. south Auckland, i.e. Māori and Polynesian people), in particular, aren't happy at being singled out in this way.

At a time when two particularly heinous murders are before the courts, it can be difficult to keep our perspective about the best ways to best to manage law and order. Cops with

