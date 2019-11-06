An Auckland driver was shocked to see an unlikely traveller on the Harbour Highway - a man on a mobility scooter, wearing a full-face helmet.

"I couldn't believe it," the driver said.

"Who rides a mobility scooter with a full-face motorbike helmet on?"

The driver, who did not want to be named, said his son alerted him to the mobility scooter on the motorway onramp.

"I thought, 'he couldn't be going on to the highway', but he was."

A man drove a mobility scooter on a busy Auckland motorway going no more than 30km/h. Photo / Supplied

Both drivers were on the busy Upper Harbour Highway clogged with traffic just after 4 this afternoon.

"We're talking about a mobility scooter on part of the highway where the speed is 80km/h," he said.

There was no chance of the scooter keeping up with the after-school traffic at those speeds, the driver said.

"I reckon he was going about 30km/h, if that. Vehicles had to avoid him as there was no road shoulder."

An Auckland driver was shocked to see a mobility scooter on the Harbour Highway. Photo / Supplied

The mobility scooter rider obviously had to go somewhere, the driver said, but whether it was the only route or the shortest route, it put the person in danger.

"At that time of day, anything can happen. [Drivers] don't expect a mobility vehicle on the motorway."

"He's going to endanger his life and the lives of other road users."

NZ Transport Agency and the police have both been approached for comment.

Police said although it appears to be unwise to drive a mobility scooter in an 80km/hour area, it's not illegal.

