Police officers flooded a business area in Mount Roskill this afternoon following an aggravated robbery on White Swan Rd.

An employee from Brews, a bottle shop on White Swan Rd, said clothing and jewellery store Roop Darshan was attacked.

The man arrived at work around 1pm and said around five or six police cars were out on the street attending the incident.

"There was smoke coming from the other shop. It's not a fire, I think they activated an emergency smoke alarm," he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock of the Auckland City Police said police were investigating an aggravated robbery incident at a jewellery store in Mt Roskill.

The incident was reported to have taken place shortly after midday, Bostock said.

"Two male offenders have entered the store before fleeing the scene in a vehicle after stealing a quantity of jewellery.

"Fortunately no one in the store was hurt in the incident. Police have since located an unoccupied vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the incident.

"This will be examined as part of our inquiries in relation to the offenders involved."

Roop Darshan could not be reached for comment.