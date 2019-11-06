A bus company that carries cruise ship passengers to the top of Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak is pulling its service after safety concerns.

From Monday onward, Nimons will no longer send its tour coaches to the summit on cruise days, nor will it operate its team of traffic controllers – escorting vehicles from all commercial operators, up and down Te Mata Peak Rd.

"We have been thinking about our options for some time and can't see how safety will improve at the rate that Te Mata Peak's popularity is increasing," general manager at Nimons Katie Nimon said.

