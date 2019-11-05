Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Northland early this morning.

The incident has shut off part of State Highway 1 between Mangapai Rd and Springfield Rd in Oakleigh, just south of Otaika.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in the area to find alternative routes, delay travel times or expect delays.

​

"Emergency services are on-site, please follow their directions," a Twitter alert said.

Anyone heading northbound is being diverted on to SH12 then right onto Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd before continuing onto Paparoa Rd and onto Mangapai Rd, before getting back onto Mangapai Rd.

Southbound traffic is being diverted in the opposite direction.

SH1 MANGAPAI RD, OAKLEIGH - CRASH - 6:30AM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is CLOSED between Mangapai Rd and Springfield Rd in Oakleigh just south of Otaika. Emergency services are on-site, please follow their directions. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2O6C5JultK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 5, 2019

