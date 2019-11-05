There are a number of fires around the country tonight - including a massive blaze on Mt Wellington - with fireworks believed to be the culprit.

Enormous plumes of smoke are rising up over the north side of Mt Wellington, enshrouding the city.

There is no road access, so firemen are forced to roll out "hundreds of metres" of hose. A helicopter can be seen circling above the hill.

The blaze is 200m by 100m with multiple crews working to extinguish it, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said.

Seven appliances and a water tanker are on site.

The massive blaze can be seen across town. Photo / Hina patel

"We've had multiple reports of people seeing fireworks in the area," she said.

Olivia Drew was at the scene and told the Herald: "Some guy came over and told us there were a bunch of young adults and they'd been letting off fireworks and then it just caught on fire. Then they ran away obviously and we ran over to see it."

Another witness said there was a group of youths on the hill with sparklers.

There was "a really loud bang" and then the fire started.

"It spread quite quickly".

Firefighters use a crane to extinguish the fire. photo / Will Trafford

Senior Station Officer Kerr said earlier: "We are currently facing a scrub fire on the peak of Mt Wellington, we have 6 appliances, one tanker in attendance'.

A firefighter could be heard yelling at bystanders: "This is not a viewing platform. This is a fire. Get off the mountain".

Another was heard saying the blaze was "getting bigger" and that they needed Howick's mobile pump.

Mt Wellington is alight. Photo / Will Trafford

The Mt Wellington fire. Photo / Will Trafford

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency services shift manager Murry Dunbar said they were called to a fire on Mt Eden around 9.40pm this evening.

The fire is now contained to the crater and five trucks are working to extinguish the blaze.

The scale of the blaze. Photo / Brendan Quaife

"It's pretty safe to assume it was caused by fireworks," he said.

A man who walked up Mt Eden to watch fireworks in the city said the fire was "50m wide and growing" when fire trucks arrived.

Travis Mischewski earlier said the fire was growing closer to the tower.

A fire truck at the entrance to Mt Wellington. Photo / Will Trafford

Two fire engines are on site at a Mt Eden blaze. Photo/Daniel Brunskill

"A huge cloud has formed from a massive grass fire. Potentially up to 60 meters wide at its widest point."

There are also two scrub fires in Ranui, with two trucks at the scene.

A local reported to a community Facebook page that they had seen a fire near the Ranui and Sturges Road train station.

Fire update #UPDATE: Firefighters have managed to contain a large hedge fire in the subdivision of Waitikiri, Burwood. An eyewitness says 3 fire trucks and a water tanker attended and it was out within 15 minutes. Video: Supplied. Posted by Chris Lynch on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

In Christchurch, a large hedge fire was believed to have started by fireworks tonight, NewstalkZB host Chris Lynch reporter.

Carl Taylor lives five houses from the massive blaze in the subdivision of Waitikiri, Burwood.

He said the flames were "higher than the roof." It's understood no one was hurt.