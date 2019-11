Two lanes are blocked on the SH1 Nothern motorway as emergency services attend a car fire.

Fire and Emergency Shift Commander Casey Cook confirmed Fenz were in attendance at a "well involved" car fire.

The two blocked northbound lanes are in St Marys Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 4:45PM

A car fire is blocking the left lane northbound in St Marys Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel. Follow directions of emergency services, pass with extra care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fGiAC0Zcoy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 5, 2019

NZTA Auckland advises drivers to expect delays, with heavy traffic in the area.