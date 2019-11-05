A car is on fire on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

"Two lanes northbound are now blocked as emergency services attend to the fire. Three lanes north remain available. Expect delays until the scene is fully cleared," NZTA said.

There are also delays in the Waterview Tunnel heading to the city due to either a breakdown or minor crash.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 4:45PM

A car fire is blocking the left lane northbound in St Marys Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel. Follow directions of emergency services, pass with extra care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fGiAC0Zcoy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 5, 2019

