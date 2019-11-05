Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was issued a "wee challenge" by her staff over the weekend.

They wanted to see if she could run through the last two years of her Government's achievements in two minutes.

She failed – she took just under three.

Nevertheless, the video went viral. With 50,000 likes, 44,000 shares on Facebook and almost two million views, the video is one of Ardern's most popular.

So popular in fact, the National Party replied with its own rebuttal video, pointing out the Prime Minister failed to mention things such as the failed KiwiBuild target and the Government's failure

