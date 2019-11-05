Two people were seriously injured in a crash at Fernside in the Waimakariri District.

Police were notified of single-vehicle incident on Lehmans Rd, Fernside around 4.15pm, a spokeswoman said.

"There was a report a car went down a bank and was on fire," she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and police are all at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Initial indications are two people have received serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre has advised road users to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the serious crash.

Lehmans Rd has been closed at Priors Rd intersection and at River Rd/West Belt, the Waimakariri District Council said on Facebook.