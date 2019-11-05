Two people have been arrested after allegedly trying to flee on foot when their car crashed into a fence, a power box and a letter box following a police chase.

The incident ended in the Napier suburb of Marewa, on Rutherford Rd just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said, at 1.30pm, an officer spotted two people driving on Kennedy Rd, who police were seeking to speak to in relation to recent shoplifting.

The officer signalled the driver to stop, but they "failed to do so".

Advertisement

"The officer very briefly pursued the car but lost sight of it. He located it a short time later in Rutherford Rd, where it had collided with a fence," the spokeswoman added.

"The two occupants of the car fled on foot but were taken into custody a short time later near the intersection of Rutherford Rd and Latham St."