Police have received reports of a child locked in a car in Central Hawke's Bay, as temperatures across the region spike.

A police spokesperson confirmed they have received reports of the incident on Rochfort Road in Otane, at 3.53pm, but had no further details at this stage.

St John Ambulance has also been notified.

According to the MetService website, the current temperature in Otane is 25C.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME